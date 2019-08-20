|
Betty Keesling
Knoxville - Elizabeth "Betty" Plummer Keesling passed away on the morning of August 17, 2019 at The Courtyards Senior Living Memory Care facility in Knoxville, TN. She was born in San Antonio, TX to the late George Lafayette Plummer and Ruth Patty Plummer. She later moved to Knoxville, TN where she graduated from Knoxville High School. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Edwin Walker and sister, Margaret Walker.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years Tommy Keesling; sons Steve Tallman (Janice) and David Tallman (JoAnn); grandchildren Courtney Tallman Thorne (Rich), Stephen Tallman (Amanda), William Tallman (Shana) and Phillip Tallman; great grandchildren Cayden, Daemon and Amaya.
Betty cherished her time spent with "little people" and taught kindergarten at the Trinity United
Methodist Church in Knoxville for many years. She loved reading, baking, sewing and quilting and enjoyed sewing for charity and hospitals. Her favorite sewing projects involved making preemie hats, gowns and blankets for the University of Tennessee Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) (inspired by her oldest grandson's care) and making hundreds of tote bags and children's quilts for the Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville, which were then given to families of seriously ill children to carry their belongings back and forth to nearby hospitals where the children were receiving treatment. She also enjoyed sharing her passion and her wealth of sewing knowledge with others at the Western Heights Baptist Center for many years. She loved watching and caring for the birds who were attracted to the many feeders she stocked at her home.
A graveside service will be held at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 at 11am on Friday, August 23, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House at 1705 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019