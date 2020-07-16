Betty King

Betty KingMrs. Betty Jean King was born on September 7, 1941 in Augusta, GA and departed on July 14, 2020.She is preceded in death by her parents; Freddie Mae and James Jones Sr.; son, Kenrick King; sister, Barbara Ford; brother, Ray Jones.She leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband, Adolphus King Sr.; daughters, Tammy (Kailash) Kukreja, Knoxville, TN, Olivia King, Powell, TN; sons, Roderick (Cassandra) King, Adolphus (Pamela) King, Jr., Evans, GA, Kevin King, Powell, TN; brothers, Roy Jones, Augusta, GA, and James Jones Jr., Carlsbad, NM; eight grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.Viewing will be held 3:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary - 2823 Martin Luther King Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.Funeral services, 10:30 am, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.Burial services, at 1:00 pm at Knoxville National Cemetery.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY