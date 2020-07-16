1/1
Betty King
Betty King

Mrs. Betty Jean King was born on September 7, 1941 in Augusta, GA and departed on July 14, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Freddie Mae and James Jones Sr.; son, Kenrick King; sister, Barbara Ford; brother, Ray Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband, Adolphus King Sr.; daughters, Tammy (Kailash) Kukreja, Knoxville, TN, Olivia King, Powell, TN; sons, Roderick (Cassandra) King, Adolphus (Pamela) King, Jr., Evans, GA, Kevin King, Powell, TN; brothers, Roy Jones, Augusta, GA, and James Jones Jr., Carlsbad, NM; eight grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Viewing will be held 3:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary - 2823 Martin Luther King Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.

Funeral services, 10:30 am, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.

Burial services, at 1:00 pm at Knoxville National Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
