Betty Lee Mills
Knoxville - Betty Lee Mills, of Knoxville and formerly of Byrdstown, TN and New Orleans, LA, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on September 6, 2019 at the age of 89. Betty was a loving person who doted on her family and her church, West Hills Presbyterian (PCA) in many ways. She was hard-working but fun, especially with her sons and grandchildren. Betty was known for her cooking and her food was loved by all. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen and around the table with family and friends more than anything.
Betty is survived and will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of over 67 years, Robert B. Mills, Sr.; sons, Robert B. Mills, Jr., Jody L. Mills and wife Ruth; grandchildren, Robert "Rob" B. Mills, III and wife Virginia, Heather Mills Brown and husband Tony, Matthew R. Mills and wife Brandi; seven great-grandchildren; several special brothers and sisters; and other extended family and friends.
Betty's Memorial Service will be on Thursday, September 12th at 10:00 am at West Hills Presbyterian in Knoxville. The Graveside Service will be held that afternoon at 2:00 pm at Smyrna Cemetery in Byrdstown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to West Hills Presbyterian Church, 7600 Bennington Dr NW, Knoxville, TN 37909. Rose Mann Chapel and Brown Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at rosemortuary.com.
