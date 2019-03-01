|
|
Betty Lois Moody
Knoxville, TN
Betty Lois Moody, age 79, went home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday Feb 26, 2019. She was born to the late Lawrence and Beulah Coward on July 19, 1939. Betty is preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Ralph L. Moody, son Tony R. Moody, and sister Brenda Coward. She is survived by sons Michael Moody, wife Cindy of Karen's TN; Daryl Moody of Pearl, MS; and Gary Moody, wife Marsha of Rocky Top, TN. Grandchildren Jonathan Moody, wife Melinda; Summer Moody, Samantha Stone, Josh Wikle, wife Lindsy; Brittney O'Neil, husband Justin; Shelby Moody and Benjamin Moody as well as a host of great grandchildren. Betty was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid animal lover and loved her pets. Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral: 7:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shannon Stone officiating. Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Lynch Bethel Cemetery in Knoxville for an 11:00 AM graveside service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019