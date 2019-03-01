Services
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Lynch Bethel Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lois Moody


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Lois Moody Obituary
Betty Lois Moody

Knoxville, TN

Betty Lois Moody, age 79, went home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday Feb 26, 2019. She was born to the late Lawrence and Beulah Coward on July 19, 1939. Betty is preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Ralph L. Moody, son Tony R. Moody, and sister Brenda Coward. She is survived by sons Michael Moody, wife Cindy of Karen's TN; Daryl Moody of Pearl, MS; and Gary Moody, wife Marsha of Rocky Top, TN. Grandchildren Jonathan Moody, wife Melinda; Summer Moody, Samantha Stone, Josh Wikle, wife Lindsy; Brittney O'Neil, husband Justin; Shelby Moody and Benjamin Moody as well as a host of great grandchildren. Betty was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid animal lover and loved her pets. Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral: 7:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shannon Stone officiating. Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Lynch Bethel Cemetery in Knoxville for an 11:00 AM graveside service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now