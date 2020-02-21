|
Betty Lorraine Matherly
Powell - Betty Lorraine Matherly, 86, of Powell, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Mom was devoted to her family and was a loving wife, mother and Nana. Mom enjoyed gardening, Tennessee Football, square dancing and playing the piano. She served as pianist for many years at Butler Baptist Church of which she is a member.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Ellard (Birdeye) Millsaps and Ruth Millsaps Dillard; husband, Bill Matherly; son, Byron "Bo" Matherly; granddaughter, Katie Woodward; sister, Florence Isaacs; beloved companion, George Richmond.
Mom leaves behind with many cherished memories, daughters and son-in-law, Deborah Woodward and Amelia (Jim) Jarvis; daughter-in-law, Teresa Matherly; granddaughters, Shelley Sullivan, Aleshia (Alfie) Dodd, and Amanda Fox; grandson, Daniel (Kathy) Matherly; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Carter Sullivan, Kylie and Kayden Fox, Kelsey Brown, Ty Matherly and Urijah and Moses Dodd; beloved sister, Doris Ann Harry and brother, Raymond Millsaps; many dear nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend our appreciation to the staff at West Hills Health and Rehab, long-term care, for loving and caring for mom for the past two years and also, UT Hospice.
The family has entrusted Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-4pm at the Funeral Home. Committal Service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2pm at Hamilton Memorial Gardens, 5351 Hwy 153, Chattanooga, TN. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Cardiac Research Gift Fund in memory of Bo Matherly at UT Medical Center Development Office, 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020