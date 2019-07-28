|
Betty Lou Disney Kitts
Waynesville - Betty Lou Disney Kitts, 88, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Silver Bluff Assisted Living Arrowhead Cove.
A native of Knoxville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Russell Samuel and Iva Pearl Hatcher Disney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Warren Hugh Kitts, who died in 2004; three brothers, Burl, Charles, and Jackie Disney; and four sisters, Mildred Eaton, Ruby Spears, Dorothy Berry, and Clara Mae Hill. She was the youngest of eight children and was a graduate of Knoxville High School in 1950. Betty married Warren on February 26, 1954, at Oakwood Baptist Church in Knoxville. They celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary just prior to Warren's death. Betty's life revolved around family, church, and friends. Betty was a long-time member of Hazelwood Baptist Church. She also had a passion for music, in which she played violin in her youth and later sang in the church choir for many years. Betty also enjoyed travel and tending to her flowers.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Myra Smith, and her husband, Gary, of Waynesville and Iva Nell Rhea, and her husband, David, of Houston, TX; two sons Hugh Kitts Jr., and his wife, Robin, of Richmond, VA and Ken Kitts, and his wife, Dena, of Florence, AL; nine grandchildren, Kit Sloan, Kallie Rhea, Jake Ross, Tyler Ross, Kati Dean, Kameryn Massenburg, Chris Kitts, Colin Kitts, and Corbin Kitts; and four great-grandchildren, Ellett Ross, Calhoun Massenburg, Annabeth Massenburg, and Daisy Dean.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hazelwood Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Lolley officiating. Burial will follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hazelwood Baptist Church General Fund, 265 Hazelwood Avenue, Waynesville, NC 28786.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019