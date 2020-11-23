1/
Betty Lou Elkins Davis
Betty Lou Elkins Davis

Lenoir City, TN - Betty Lou Elkins Davis of Lenoir City, Tennessee, passed away November 19, 2020. She was born on Christmas Eve 1934 to Walter and Nina Robertson Elkins in Whitehall, Arkansas.

Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Howard Davis; daughters, Beth (Richard) Wood and Laura (Frank) Lyles; grandchildren, Daniel (Becky) Little, Dustin (Kasey) Lyles, Samantha (Zach) Johnson, Katrina Lyles, Caitlin (John Williams) Wood, and Benjamin Wood; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Walter (Holly) Elkins and Horace (Janet) Elkins; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Gwin; and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on December 4, 2020 at 11:30 am at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery chapel, 2200 East John Sevier Highway, Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mission of Hope or your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
