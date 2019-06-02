|
Betty Lou Ford McHargue
Knoxville - McHargue, Betty Lou Ford, age 89 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Betty was born in Knoxville to the late Clarence and Daisy Ford and was a graduate of Karns High School and Knoxville Business College. She was married for over 59 years to her husband, Carl McHargue. Betty spent her career as an administrative assistant at Oak Ridge National Labs. Betty loved to travel and has been on over 50 cruises touring the world. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary and brother Robert. She is survived by her husband Carl McHargue; cousin, Mary Rutherford; nephew Lennis Bearden; niece, Ember O'Hara; several grand nephews and niece. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please give memorials in Betty's name to any of your favorite animal shelters. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 2 to June 4, 2019