|
|
Betty Lou Lantz
Farragut, TN
Betty Lou Lantz, age 91, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Parkwest Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Central UMC in Lenoir City. Betty was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Bertrand and Blanche Richardson. She attended Fenn College in Cleveland and earned her teaching degree, and most importantly met the love of her life, Chuck. They were
married August 14, 1948. After 64 years of marriage, Chuck preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her
children, Gary (Emily) Lantz, of Columbus, Ohio, Greg (Susan) Lantz, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Debbie (Dan) Lathrop, of Farragut, Tennessee; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many life long friends. Graveside service will be 9:30am Friday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery 2200 E. Gov John Sevier Hwy. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Central UMC Lenoir City, 301 Hickory Creek Rd.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019