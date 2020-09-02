1/
Betty Lou Lusby Bales
Knoxville - Betty Lou Lusby Bales age 90, of Knoxville passed away on September 1, 2020 at Westmoreland Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by husband, E.O. Bales, Jr., parents, Fred and Bessie Lusby; brothers, L.D. (Marie) Lusby, and Jack (Colleen) Lusby; sisters, Mildred (Bill) Jefferies, and Norma (Jack) Hurst. She is survived by sons, Jeff Bales (Susie Reynolds) and Doug (Denise) Bales; grandchildren, Alicia (Jeff) Pugh and Tyler (Jessica) Bales; great grandchildren, Jaxson and Piper Pugh; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to her nurses at Westmoreland especially Danielle. The family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Saturday September 5, 2020, at Union Cemetery (1051 Union School Rd Knoxville, TN 37914) for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Phillip Hurst officiating. Pallbearers will be Tyler Bales, Phillip Hurst, Jeff Pugh, and Jaxson Pugh, and honorary pallbearer Lawton Broyles. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Tennessee (9050 Executive Park Drive, Suite A106, Knoxville, TN 37923). Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Union Cemetery
