Betty Lou Newman Irwin
Knoxville - Betty Lou Newman Irwin, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away on August 10, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and Dr. Walter Zibas of the 8th floor for their care for Mrs. Irwin. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church Fountain City. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Irwin, Sr.; son Carl Kenneth Irwin, Jr. (Ken); parents Clarence and Willie Mae (Cecil) Newman; granddaughter Christy Price, brothers Jack and Jerry Newman. She is survived by her daughters Ginger (Gary) Price, Tammy Campbell (Randy Lundy), Jacqueline Slagle; daughter-in-law Ann Irwin, brothers J.C. (Sondra) Newman, Tommy (Sue) Newman, sisters-in-law Glenda Newman and Edna Newman, grandchildren Paul (Heather) Price, Angie (Bill) Wilkenson, Jill (Marc) Payne, Hope (Kenneth) Cagle, Nicole Craycraft, Alicia and Kevin Bowling, Michelle (Matt) Campbell, Caleb, Nicholas and Hannah Slagle, and Jeffrey (Amanda) Newman, 24 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm there will also be a receiving friends from 5-7:00 pm August 12, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Charles Lawson and Rev. David Collins officiating. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 am Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside. Pallbearers will be Paul Price, Caleb and Nicholas Slagle, Jeffrey Newman, Darrell Sproles and Steven Newman. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
