Betty Louise (Noe) Lenear
Strawberry Plains - Betty Louise (Noe) Lenear, age 82, went to meet Jesus after a courageous battle with lung cancer. A battle she fought with bravery, and that showed the true strength of her character. When asked how she was doing or feeling after weeks of chemo and radiation, she would reply with her green eyes wide, eyebrows raised, and an upward lift of her chin "I'm alright. I'm tough." And she was! When Momma gave you that look, you didn't argue with her. Likewise, she has a smile that could light up the whole room and a laugh that was contagious. She loved her family fiercely and unconditionally. They were her whole world. She was also known for her hospitality to others, and known for her giving heart. She was saved by grace and baptized in 1964. She enjoyed reading, watching westerns, camping, and playing cards with her friends and family. Her family is blessed to know that she is with Jesus and we will see her again in Heaven one day. Married to Clarence R. Lenear in 1971, they argued daily to pass the time, and loved each other for over 50 years until his death in 2019. Also preceded in death by her father John E. Noe, mother Lula Bell (Long) Noe. Sister and best friend Shirley A. Woolard (Harold), and younger brother Randy Noe (Belinda). Survived by her sons JR Smith (Debbie), Eddie Smith, Mike Smith (Debbie), and Tim Smith. Daughter, LeAnn Lenear Maples (Chris). Her children considered themselves to be blessed to have her as their mother. Also survived by beloved brother-in-law Dexter Lenear and granddaughter Ashley Wallace (John) who was special caregiver and companion during her battle with cancer. Survived by loving sister Wilma "Joyce" Hance (Gary) and brothers JE Noe (Juanita), RB "Roger" Noe (Sandra). She leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored, and many nieces and nephews. Survived by sweet friends and long-time neighbors Patsy Layman and Joe Mills. She was loved and will be missed by all. Family will receive friends, Tuesday June 9, 2020 at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Ashville, Hwy, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. There will be a private funeral service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 with interment to follow. The family invites you to join them on McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Homes Facebook page for the live streaming of the interment service starting around 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.