Betty Louise Snyder Obituary
Betty Louise Snyder

Chattanooga, TN

Betty went home to be with her Lord March 9, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Betty was born in Rockwood, TN. She also resided in Chattanooga, Ohio, California, and Powell, Tn. She considered Chattanooga as home. She had worked as a para-legal, loved to read, square-dance, camp, swim and spend time at many large family gatherings. Betty attended First Baptist Church Powell, TN

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Boles, Stella Kirkland and Clifford Kirkland; sister Gail Kelley; brother-in-law Lynn Kelley.

Betty is survived by her sisters Ellie Geach and Sandy (Gary) Hixon; sons Greg (Lisa) Thomas, Bradly (Elena) Snyder, and Christopher Snyder; Grandchildren Amanda (Anthony) Conner, Anna (Jacob) Cintron , Alexander (Rachel) Thomas, Sammy Snyder; Great-grandson Eleazar Conner; Nieces and Nephews Kim (Steve) Thurman, Katie (Joseph) Reed, Kathy (Bob) Newby,

Micah (Charlene) Kelley, Kristie (Dennis) Daniels; James (Edie) Jackson, Angela Myers, Megan (Josh) Mabry, Daniel Geach, Scott (Stephanie) Hixon; Chad Hixon; Numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A sweet celebration of Betty's life will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at Chattanooga Funeral Home. Visitation 12 noon-2 pm, service to follow North Chapel 2 pm. 5401 Hwy 153, Hixon, TN 37343.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House at

Stanford. 520 Sand Hill Rd. Palo Alto, CA 94304. A heartfelt thanks to the team and staff of Caris Hospice Knoxville and NHC Fort Sanders.

Arrangements are held by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
