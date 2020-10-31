1/1
Knoxville - LYLE, BETTY JANE PICKELL, age 98, of Beavercreek, OH and formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1921 to Fred and Anna Laura Pickell. Betty graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Business Administration and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, holding the office of House Corporation Treasurer for many years. She married M. C. Lyle, Jr. on December 5, 1947. She loved to cook and with M. C. formulated many recipes that were served at Lyle's Restaurant, including the "famous" Icebox Chocolate Pie. Betty was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Fred Pickell, Jr. Betty is survived by her 2 daughters: Carole and Ed Smith of Beavercreek, OH and Kathy and Mark Prock of San Mateo, CA; 2 granddaughters: Sheryl and James Kent and Amy and Matt Kopp of Centerville, OH; 4 great grandchildren: Zak and Gavin Kent and Bryce and Aubrey Kopp . Memorial contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 4904 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37914, or to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton. OH 45420. Graveside Service at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 2pm. Please follow recommend CDC Covid guidelines of mask and social distancing. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Lyle family. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
