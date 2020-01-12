Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
Betty Lyles Crass Obituary
Betty Lyles Crass

Lenoir City - Betty Lyles Crass - age 85 of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2019. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Betty was in the insurance business for 30 plus years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Crass; infant daughter, Kathy Crass, parents, Robert and Gladys Smith Lyles; infant brother, James Lyles; sister, Frances Lyles; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Jerry Jones; brother-in-law, Ed Cline.

Betty is survived by her sons, James (Becky) Crass, and Donny (Velva) Crass; grandchildren: Brent Crass, Lindsay (Brandon) Farber, Nick (Shannon) Crass; great-children: Emma Grace and Eli, Grady, Landen and Kaiden; sisters, Bobbie (Owen) Durham and Helen (Glenn) Garrison; numerous nieces and nephews. Special thank you to caregivers, Barbara Rogers and Lila Bridges.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 16th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Donny Crass officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Friday at Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
