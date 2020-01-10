|
Knoxville - Betty Lynn Harrell, age 72 of Knoxville, passed away January 8, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by her husband, Barton Harrell, III; parents, Thomas and Billie Wyatt. Survived by sons, Barton Harrell, IV, Thomas "Tommy" Harrell, Wesley Harrell, and their wives; daughter, Tracy Clark, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Wyatt, Ella Pugh and David Wyatt and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Sunday, from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10:45am for an 11:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
