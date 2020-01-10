Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:45 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lynn Harrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lynn Harrell Obituary
Betty Lynn Harrell

Knoxville - Betty Lynn Harrell, age 72 of Knoxville, passed away January 8, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by her husband, Barton Harrell, III; parents, Thomas and Billie Wyatt. Survived by sons, Barton Harrell, IV, Thomas "Tommy" Harrell, Wesley Harrell, and their wives; daughter, Tracy Clark, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Wyatt, Ella Pugh and David Wyatt and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Sunday, from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10:45am for an 11:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -