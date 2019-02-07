|
|
Betty McGinnis Cronin
Knoxville, TN
Betty McGinnis Cronin of Knoxville passed away
suddenly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Anna McGinnis; son, Darrell Penland; grandson, Joshua Penland; brother, Charles McGinnis;
sister, Joyce Newman. Survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert "Bruce" Cronin; sons, Danny Penland (Connie) and Bobby Cronin (Nina); grandchildren, Amber Penland Plont, Tabitha Cronin Hall (Brian), Michael Cronin (Tiffani), Chris Cronin; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Reva Newman, Peggy Mitchell (David); sister-in-law, Frances McGinnis; special nephew, Steve McGinnis and several other nephews, nieces, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held at Rocky Dale Cemetery in Corryton. Condolences may be left for the Cronin family at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019