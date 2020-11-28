Betty McKee Reeder Houston
Knoxville - Born December 16, 1928 Knoxville, TN; Death Date: November 28, 2020 Knoxville, TN
Betty passed away just a few weeks before her 92nd birthday and a year almost to the day of her husband's passing last year. She never had a day go by without reminiscing or missing her long-time partner and loving husband.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack DeArmond Houston: Grandparents; Columbus Alexander Reeder and Adelia Hodges Reeder: John Allen Durham and Annie Luckett McKee Durham: Parents; Claude S. Reeder, Sr and Ella McKee Durham Reeder: Brothers; Claude S. Reeder, Jr, Richard D. Reeder, and John A. Reeder.
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Survived by her five children: Aelise Houston Casey (Jim); Elizabeth "Betsy" Reeder Houston; Grayson Avrell Houston (Lisa); Laura Houston Sturgill (Matthew); Fletcher Scott Houston (Becky); Brother-in-law Allan S. Houston (Pat) Nephew: Allan Scott Houston II. Grandchildren: Amanda Keever Koontz (Brian); Lauren Houston Andrejko (George); Victoria Sturgill Lawhorn (Tommy); Elizabeth Houston Sturgill, Ward Whitfield Houston, Sarah Houston Goddard (Seth). Great grandchildren: Kaylee Annaelise Koontz, Reeder Timothy Lawhorn and Fleming DeArmond Lawhorn.
Betty attended Knoxville High School and graduated with honors from Salem Academy (NC) in 1946 and won the Citizenship Award her Senior Year. She also was President of the Glee Club, member of the Spiritual Steering Wheel, Phi Delta Phi, and played Speedball while at Salem. While attending the University of TN, Knoxville, she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority.
Betty took music lessons at an early age and was a gifted singer. She started publicly singing when she was fourteen years old at recitals and parties and then moved to larger venues and locally sang in Broadway musicals. But the most important career was raising her five children and loving her husband and involving herself in their joint interests as well.
She was a member of Cherokee Garden Club, Tuesday Morning Musicals, and a Volunteer at Children's Hospital, Knoxville, TN. Betty was also a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in the General Wm. Lenoir Chapter, TN Cameo Society, and the First Families of TN.
Special thanks and appreciation to her wonderful caregivers: Maria Baysic, Donna Baker, Bobbie Woods, and Pat Hicks. Much appreciation to the Avalon Hospice angels for their care and concern: Christina, Mo, Mark, Cheryl, and Gail. Special appreciation to Helen Sharp and to Mary Ruth Downey.
Betty's childhood church home was Church Street United Methodist Church where her parents were lifetime members. Betty and Jack were longtime members for over 50 years of Calvary Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN.
She was a lifetime resident of Knoxville, TN and enjoyed time with her family and close friends Betty Emery and Mary Ruth Monger, and Mary Ellen Whittaker. She had a love of flowers and was always surrounded with fresh flowers in her home. Her generous and giving spirit continued throughout her life as she made it her mission to always help others as did her late husband, Jack. Betty and Jack had a wonderful 59 years of marriage together and were true soulmates. Her legacy lives on through her network of close friends and her cherished family.
You may not still be with us, but you will always be in our hearts. And Mom, because of your love and abiding faith, we will all make it!!!! Graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Highland Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Drummer officiating. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.