Betty Montgomery
Knoxville - Elizabeth (Betty) Montgomery - age 85 of Knoxville, TN has returned home to the Lord at 7:03 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church since 1961. Betty used her beautiful voice as an active member of the Holy Ghost Choir. She was active in the Ladies of Charity of Knoxville and was a past president. Betty was also active at St. Joseph's School as a substitute teacher and fundraiser during attendance of her children and grandchildren. She created the St. Joseph's Fall Festival Barbeque Sauce. Betty graduated from junior college with a minor in Art at Nazareth College of Bardstown, KY. Her creative talents led her to join the East TN Chapter Embroiderers Guild. She produced professional quality items and became accomplished in the art of beading. She passed on her skills of beading to her grandchildren. Preceded in death by sisters, Benita Filiatreau, Ann Briney; and brother, Joe Benny Dickerson. Survived by husband, Robert (Bob) Montgomery; children, Beth (Jim) Santella, Angela (Greg) Taylor, Robert C. (Mindy) Montgomery, Jane (Mike, dec) Gaffney, David (Ann) Montgomery, Joanna (Scott) Dickenson, Teresa (Gilbert) Feliciano, Patty (Steve) Grim, Ruth (T, dec) Edwards, and Charles Montgomery; grandchildren, Alicia (Jason) Eason, Jennifer (Cody) Masters, Rachel (Tyler) Santella, Kendrah (R.J.) Curtin, Alexis Feliciano, Matthew Santella, Robert T. (Lam) Montgomery, Samantha Edwards, Isaac Santella, Ashley Feliciano, Michael (Mary) Gaffney, Garrett Montgomery, Alexander (Logan) Feliciano, Geoff Taylor, Elizabeth Grim, Ariel (Matt) Snyder, Asia Montgomery, Brianna Montgomery, Nathaniel Gaffney, Chynna Montgomery, Tabitha (Roland) Parker, Elizabeth Edwards, Deanna Montgomery, Anna Feliciano, Zachary Dickenson; great grandchildren, Jacob Master, Caleb Curtin, Jonah Masters, Jemma Masters, Elijah Curtin, Isaiah Eason, Evelyn Eason, Shelby Gaffney, Irina Montgomery, Adalyn Eason, Brooklyn Eason, and Sebastian Snyder; sister, Mary Agnes (Jim) Russell; brothers, Roger W. (Joan) Dickerson, Harry (Mary Jane) Dickerson, Frank (Joyce) Dickerson, and Terry (Pam) Dickerson; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friend 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. There will be a Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saturday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Bill McNeeley officiating. Interment will be at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ladies of Charity, 120 W. Baxter Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019