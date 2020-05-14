|
Betty Motes Gill
Knoxville - BETTY MOTES GILL
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and Knoxville community leader Betty Motes Gill, age 87, passed away peacefully at Northshore Heights on May 13, 2020 in Knoxville, TN.
She was born in Ragland, Alabama on July 15, 1932 and grew up in Knoxville, Ten-nessee. A graduate of Old Knox High School at age 16, she graduated from the University of Tennessee four years later with a degree in Education. At UT she was a leader of her Phi Mu Sorority and was inducted as a member of the UT Mortar Board Senior Honor Society.
Following her graduation she became an American Airlines flight attendant. Soon after, she married a young Air Force fighter pilot, Linden Lee Gill. She had met him at the University of Tennessee where she was the first Pink Rose of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and when Linden was one of the Founders and the chapter's first elected President.
A twenty two year career as an Air Force wife took her family from Anchorage, Alaska to Homestead, Florida with numerous other assignments throughout the country. She absolutely loved being an Air Force wife, with the one possible exception being the year Linden spent in Vietnam — leaving her to raise four rambunctious sons under the age of twelve by herself.
Upon Linden's retirement from the Air Force in 1972 the family returned to Knoxville and Betty became an active leader in the community, including regularly serving as a substitute teacher at Farragut High School in the 1970s and 80s.
Among her many leadership roles she served as President of the UT National Alumni Association 1988-89, President of Akima Club of Knoxville, as a Board member for the Boys and Girls Club - Tennessee Valley, on the Board for Baptist Hospital System East Tennessee and subsequently Tennova, on various boards and committees at First Baptist Church in Concord.
Betty also served for nearly thirty years as Executive Director of the Tennessee Association of Plumbing Heating and Cooling Contractors (TAPHCC). She leaves a long legacy of leadership, service and love.
Betty's dear husband Linden passed away on September 19, 2017, just a few weeks after they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
She is preceded in death by her father James Edward Motes, mother Bessie Hare Motes, and brother James "Buddy" Motes. She is survived by her beloved four sons, Steve Gill, Gary Gill (Janie Gill), James Gill (Mary Kay Gill) and Scott Gill (Ashley George Gill), as well as five grandchildren, Chelsea Gill Bryant (James Bryant), Patrick, Lindy, Ryan (Savannah Starr), Palmer and Alison.
A celebration of Betty's life will be scheduled at a later date. A family graveside service will be at Highland Memorial Garden in Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made in Betty Jean Motes Gill's honor to Thrive Lonsdale, www.thrivelonsdale.org, Thrive Lonsdale, P.O. Box 51611, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37950; or to the University of Tennessee Fund for the Future, 1525 University Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921 or online at give.utk.edu Fund for the Future. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020