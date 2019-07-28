Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Interment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cabbage Cemetery
Washburn, TN
Corryton - Betty Ruth Munsey-age 85 of Corryton passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. She was greeted at the gates by her Heavenly Father and surrounded by her parents, Robert and Mattie (Elkins) Whitson; son, Robert (Bobby) Harrell; brother, Ralph Whitson; son-in-law, Charles (Chuck) Stout. Betty was a member of Luttrell Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, J. F. Munsey; son, Mark (Linda) Harrell; daughters, Darlene (Gary) Skeen, Susie (Jim) Holloway and Ruby Lynn (Luke) Thomas; daughter-in-law, Janet Harrell; granddaughters, Tammie Hensley, Missi Norris, Laura Whitaker and Amanda Oxley; grandsons, Mike, Robby and Jake Harrell, Matthew (Bubba) Holloway; great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Jared, T. J., Hailie, Katie, McKenzie, Waylon, Morgan, Jack, Hayden and Joseph; great-great-grandchild, Kayden and many other children in the family as her own grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, July 28, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Willie Nicley officiating with music by Melinda and Sidney Jessee, Mark Sawyer. Family and friends will meet 10 A.M. Monday at the funeral home to go in procession to Cabbage Cemetery, Washburn for 11 A.M. interment service. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019
