Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:45 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Grainger Memorial Gardens
Rutledge, TN
Morristown/Maynardville, TN

Betty Lou Oxendine Hayes-age 73 of Morristown passed away Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Byrams Fork Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Eddie Plumer and Ruby Oxendine; brother, Rev. Walter Oxendine; sisters, Infant Betty Ruth Oxendine and Francis Inklebarger.

Survivors: husband, Wayne Hayes of Morristown; sister, Alice Nicely of Maynardville; brothers, Jimmy Oxendine and wife, Mary of Blaine; R. G. Oxendine and wife, Josephine of Mascot; Jesse Oxendine of Maynardville. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Friday, March 1, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 8 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Justin Howard, Brother Eddie Oxendine officiating with music by The Oxendine Family. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, Grainger Memorial Gardens, Rutledge. Family and friends will meet at the funeral by 9:45 A.M. Saturday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Daniel Oxendine, Eddie Oxendine, Randy McCoy, Sidney Hayes, David Moore, Vinnie Loy and Rocky Loy. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
