Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Madisonville - Roberts, Betty C., age 83, of Madisonville, passed away 1:53 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. She is survived by

Daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Joe Waggoner, of Seymour;

Sons and daughter-in-law, Rick Smallen, Mike and Jodi Smallen, of Madisonville;

Grandchildren, April, Jesse, Riley, Kendyll and Tyler Smallen, of Madisonville,

Nathan and Leah Stephens, and Miracle Johnson, of Athens, Beth, Sara, and David Waggoner; Great granddaughter, Haley Smallen; Sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Freddy Atkins; Brothers, Jack McKee, and friend Francis Hampton, Austin McKee and wife Mildred, Donnie McKee and wife, Donna, all of Madisonville. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Donnie Dalton officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday Steekee Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
