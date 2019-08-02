|
|
Betty Ruth Coffey
Tazewell - Betty "Ruth" Parker Coffey born May 31, 1934 parted this world on July 30, 2019 to be with her Savior Jesus Christ. Ruth was a devout Christian from an early age and a loyal long time member of Chittum Chapel Baptist Church. Ruth worked for Avon in Atlanta, GA for 22 years and for Farm Bureau in New Tazewell, TN for 20 years. Ruth was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by parents Andy and Leona Riddle Parker; Rev. Bill Coffey loving husband of 38 years; siblings: Opal Parker, Edward Parker and wife Pauline, Mack Parker and wife Eva, Fred Parker, Denny Parker, Ethel Roden and husband Guy, Evelyn Johnson and husband Bill, sister-in-law Connie Parker, brothers-in-law, Clyde Cooper, Walter Preston, and Gene Mansfield.
She is survived by her siblings Irene Cooper Preston, Ruby Mansfield, MacArthur Parker and wife Debbie, Charles Thomas Parker, She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, many relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell with funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday in the Chittum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chittum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ministers: Rev. Jakie Cunningham and Rev. Jerry Surber; Singers: Chittum Chapel Church Choir; Pallbearers: Spencer Caylor, Benny Coffey, Scott Coffey, Jason Parker, Brody Parker and Michael Dalton.
Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Parker, Sammy Parker, Eddie Parker, James Parker, Rick Davis, Tony Jennings, Harold Johnson.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019