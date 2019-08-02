Services
Coffey Funeral Home
937 Broad Street
New Tazewell, TN 37825
(423) 626-4274
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coffey Funeral Home
937 Broad Street
New Tazewell, TN 37825
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Coffey Funeral Home
937 Broad Street
New Tazewell, TN 37825
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Chittum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ruth Coffey


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ruth Coffey Obituary
Betty Ruth Coffey

Tazewell - Betty "Ruth" Parker Coffey born May 31, 1934 parted this world on July 30, 2019 to be with her Savior Jesus Christ. Ruth was a devout Christian from an early age and a loyal long time member of Chittum Chapel Baptist Church. Ruth worked for Avon in Atlanta, GA for 22 years and for Farm Bureau in New Tazewell, TN for 20 years. Ruth was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by parents Andy and Leona Riddle Parker; Rev. Bill Coffey loving husband of 38 years; siblings: Opal Parker, Edward Parker and wife Pauline, Mack Parker and wife Eva, Fred Parker, Denny Parker, Ethel Roden and husband Guy, Evelyn Johnson and husband Bill, sister-in-law Connie Parker, brothers-in-law, Clyde Cooper, Walter Preston, and Gene Mansfield.

She is survived by her siblings Irene Cooper Preston, Ruby Mansfield, MacArthur Parker and wife Debbie, Charles Thomas Parker, She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, many relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell with funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday in the Chittum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chittum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Jakie Cunningham and Rev. Jerry Surber; Singers: Chittum Chapel Church Choir; Pallbearers: Spencer Caylor, Benny Coffey, Scott Coffey, Jason Parker, Brody Parker and Michael Dalton.

Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Parker, Sammy Parker, Eddie Parker, James Parker, Rick Davis, Tony Jennings, Harold Johnson.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now