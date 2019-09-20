|
Betty Ruth Eblen Brown
Lenoir City - Betty Ruth Eblen Brown age 74 - of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019 at her home. Betty was a member of the Lenoir City Church of Christ. She was retired from Lockheed Martin, was a member of the Loudon Co. Democratic Party, Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), member of the Loudon Co. Election Commission and the Loudon Co. Humane Society. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Martin Brown; parents, James Campbell and Dorothy Grace Masters Eblen; brother, Kenneth Cook; nephew, Donnie Cook. Survived by her twin sister, Mary Jim Williams (Donnie), sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Sue Keeney (Dale); brother, Jakie Cook (Margaret); children, Marty Brown (Jenna), Suzie Brown Wright (Vance); sisters-in-law, Shirley Cook and Fay McMahan; nieces and nephews: Lena and Jeff McNabb, Jimmy and Suzan Williams, Ryan and Jamie Harvey, Dana and Jay Tinnel, Cindy Jones, Benjie and Polly Cook, Leigh Ann and Sam Richards, Jill and Pat Clark, Lee and Tessa Gentry, Chuck and Mitzi Gentry, Derek and Beth Keeney, Steve and Janet Keeney; great nieces and great nephews: Lacey, Lindsey, Katie, Tyler, Lauren, Gabe, Spencer, Mary Grace, Campbell, Cassie, Patrick, Cowden, Jack, Jake, Jessie, Jillie, Stroud, Sullivan, Matt, Lauren, Grant, and Molly; and several great-great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with Mr. Steve Riley officiating. Interment will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Loudon Co. Humane Society.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019