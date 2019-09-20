Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ruth Eblen Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ruth Eblen Brown Obituary
Betty Ruth Eblen Brown

Lenoir City - Betty Ruth Eblen Brown age 74 - of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019 at her home. Betty was a member of the Lenoir City Church of Christ. She was retired from Lockheed Martin, was a member of the Loudon Co. Democratic Party, Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), member of the Loudon Co. Election Commission and the Loudon Co. Humane Society. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Martin Brown; parents, James Campbell and Dorothy Grace Masters Eblen; brother, Kenneth Cook; nephew, Donnie Cook. Survived by her twin sister, Mary Jim Williams (Donnie), sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Sue Keeney (Dale); brother, Jakie Cook (Margaret); children, Marty Brown (Jenna), Suzie Brown Wright (Vance); sisters-in-law, Shirley Cook and Fay McMahan; nieces and nephews: Lena and Jeff McNabb, Jimmy and Suzan Williams, Ryan and Jamie Harvey, Dana and Jay Tinnel, Cindy Jones, Benjie and Polly Cook, Leigh Ann and Sam Richards, Jill and Pat Clark, Lee and Tessa Gentry, Chuck and Mitzi Gentry, Derek and Beth Keeney, Steve and Janet Keeney; great nieces and great nephews: Lacey, Lindsey, Katie, Tyler, Lauren, Gabe, Spencer, Mary Grace, Campbell, Cassie, Patrick, Cowden, Jack, Jake, Jessie, Jillie, Stroud, Sullivan, Matt, Lauren, Grant, and Molly; and several great-great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with Mr. Steve Riley officiating. Interment will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Loudon Co. Humane Society.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now