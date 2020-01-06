|
Betty Ruth Helton (Calloway)
Betty Ruth Helton (Calloway) lived such a life that her story can barely be contained to a few paragraphs, but here's to hoping that this does her justice. Betty passed away at the age of 88 on January 3rd, 2020 at her home in Sharps Chapel, TN. Betty was born in Wallans Creek, KY. Luckily, she was easily converted into a Vols' fan. She was born into the coal miner family of her late parents, Hugh and Sudie Calloway. She was one of the youngest of eleven children, with six sisters and four brothers. Her family ran a boarding house for coal miners in Kentucky. This is probably when Betty decided she wanted a large family to care for and look after.
Betty decided to start a family and married her late husband Earnest "Ray" Helton on December 20th, 1947 and together they had six wonderful children: Corbet "Cork" Helton (Kathy), Eddie Helton (Margret), Brenda "Kay" Murphy (Jim), Teri Rudar (Larry), Donald Helton (Edel), and Todd Helton.
Fortunately, the family wasn't done growing, as her children and siblings followed suit and provided her with seventeen grandchildren; followed then by twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews. Betty was always a family woman. Her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids meant the world to her. Betty also had some special people in her life that will always be considered family, Juanita Harber and Grace Turner Helton.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest "Ray" Helton, her parents, Hugh and Sudie Calloway, nine of her siblings, and her daughters-in-law, Cathy Helton and Julie Helton. Betty is survived by her siblings Blanche Adkins and Sam Calloway as well as several other family members.
Betty was a member of the Irwin's Chapel United Methodist Church at 358 Old Valley Rd Sharps Chapel, TN 37866. Her celebration of life will be taking place at this same church that she has been so devoted to all these years. The family will be having the celebration at 1:00 pm on January 12th, 2020. The church will be providing lunch to follow.
Please join her family to celebrate and honor such a wonderful woman, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and a woman of God.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020