Betty Sartin
Knoxville - Betty Lynn Taylor Sartin, age 73, of Knoxville, passed away May 22, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Betty was preceded in death by husband, Carl Sartin, Jr., daughter, Carlette Sartin Fuller, mother and father, Imogene and Ernest Taylor, and sister, Wilma Sartin. Survivors include daughter, Holly Hickman and husband Edward, granddaughters, Ashley & Sherry, great-grandson, Michael Godfrey, daughter, Kim Montgomery and husband David, and the Ricky and Brittany Scalf and family, Jimmy and Sara Wells and family, Kenny and Sarah Montgomery, Britany and Dru Bray and family, and Whitney and Kenny Elliot and family, brother, Charles Taylor and family, and sister, Ruth Lindsey and family. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held 5-7 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 29, 2020