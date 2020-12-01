Betty Schafer Johnson



Betty Schafer Johnson, age 93 passed away in Richland, WA. She was born in Duluth, MN and was the daughter of Frederick and Fern Schafer of Oak Ridge, both deceased.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Virgil Morton Johnson, who passed away in 2003: her brothers, Frederick Schafer and Donald Schafer, sister-law, Virginia Schafer, and nephew, Donald Schafer, Jr.



She is survived by two sons and one daughter, Randy Johnson of Oak Ridge, Donald Johnson and wife, Jeanne of Powell, and Amelia Johnson Viggiano and husband Paul of Richland, WA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Adam Johnson, Samantha Johnson Truss, Jessica Johnson Bonner, Joanna Viggiano, Gregory Johnson & Dominic Viggiano; and many great grandchildren.



Betty came to Oak Ridge from Denver, CO with her family in 1943. She worked a variety of jobs including Tennessee Eastman Corp, Army Engineers, My Shop, Paris Hats and Proffits. However, her volunteer positions far outpaced her career positions. She served as a manager of St. Mary's White Elephant Thrift Store for 35 years, Past President of the Catholic Womens' Club, Past President of the Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister for St. Mary's Catholic Church, Co-Chairman of St. Mary's Fall Festival and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Guild. She was also a member of the "43" Club, Past Chairman of UNICEF, Board member of Walk-for-Mankind, Junior Playhouse and Oak Ridge Women's Club. She also worked for the Church Women United Literacy Council teaching elders to read.



Her hobbies included exhibiting crafts at local craft shows, square and ballroom dancing, bowling, golf, camping, and traveling with her husband in their RV.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's School Scholarship fund.









