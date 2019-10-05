|
|
Betty Sharp
Corryton - Betty Jane Loy Sharp, age 92 of Corryton, passed away at 12:45 am on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the family home. She was a member of Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church where she had been very active as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher and sang in the choir for many years. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. She taught at Gibbs Elementary School and retired from Knox County Schools after 32 years. For many years she and her husband, Clayton, volunteered at St. Mary's Medical Center where together they had over 15,000 volunteer hours. They also volunteered at Tennova Hospice at Halls and the Museum of Appalachia. She and her husband were Happy Hikers and volunteered with the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
She is preceded in death by parents Prof. H.G. Loy and Dora Tillery Loy; sisters Virginia Loy, Helen Calfee and Iris Smelcer.
Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years Clayton Sharp; sons Rancy (Debbie) Sharp and Monty Sharp; grandchildren Austin Sharp, Tyler Sharp, Logan Sharp and Noah Sharp; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 2:00pm-3:30pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church. Funeral service to follow with Dr. Joshua Felton officiating. Interment to follow in church cemetery.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers for their love and compassion given to Betty.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Life Ranch, 160 New Life Ranch Road, Colcord, OK 74338 www.newliferanch.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019