Betty Sims Griffin
Knoxville - Betty Sims Griffin (born Elizabeth Ray Sims) of Knoxville, and formerly of Gatlinburg and Powell, died November 24, 2019. She was born in Florence AL on February 19, 1933. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1951. In 1955, she received a BA degree in Chemistry and Education from Florence State Teachers College (now University of North Alabama). It was here that she met and fell in love with her lab instructor and fellow Chemistry major, Don Griffin. They married in 1953 and eventually moved to Knoxville. Betty began her teaching career at West High School. She later taught at Halls High, then enjoyed 20+ years as a math teacher at Powell Middle School.
In the 1990s, Don and Betty retired to their beloved Smoky Mountains where they had honeymooned. They made new friends, and traveled as often as possible. Betty pursued her favorite hobbies including sewing, reading, and crossword puzzles. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Gatlinburg Church of Christ until she returned to Knoxville in 2015, at which time Karns Church of Christ became her home church.
Betty is remembered most for her love of family, commitment to her church, and her strong sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Opal Ray, her beloved husband Don, and most recently her furry best friend Grady. Survivors include children Susan Griffin Shows (Gary), Atlanta; Andy Griffin (Jeanne), Knoxville; Jane Griffin Dozier (Doug), Homestead FL; grandsons Morgan Dozier, Tallahassee FL; Broderick Warren, Knoxville; great granddaughter Lily Warren, Knoxville; brother Jim Sims (Anne), Huntsville AL; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her family expresses their gratitude to the neighbors of Mynatt Park and the people of Gatlinburg Church of Christ for their years of friendship and support to Betty and Don; and to the staff of Morning Pointe of Powell and NHC Farragut for their care of Betty since 2015.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tennessee Children's Home (www.tennesseechildrenshome.org) or Knoxville Christian School (www.knoxvillechristianschool.org). A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, December 17 at Karns Church of Christ, 6612 Beaver Ridge Road, Knoxville. Rod Rutherford will officiate. The family will greet friends at 2 pm, and a reception will be held following the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019