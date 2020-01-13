Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Betty Strange

Betty Strange Obituary
Betty Strange

Knoxville - Strange, Betty J. 71 of Knoxville, TN went Home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 12, 2020. Betty was of the Baptist faith. She was a sweet, loving mother and grandmother who was full of life. Betty worked for over 35 years at Shannondale Nursing Home and was a work-a-holic. She was a giving person that was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Betty was preceded in death by husband, Donald Strange; parents, Jim and Virginia Davis; brothers, Kenny and Johnny Turpin. She is survived by daughter, Julie Strange; grandchildren, Timmy and Tiffany Strange; great grandchildren, TJ, Anna, Eric, Aaron, and Bella Strange; brother, Benny Zsingle; step father, Roy Turpin. Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 15th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7pm. Burial will take place Thursday, January 16th at 1:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
