|
|
Betty Sue Hunley-Owenby
Knoxville - Betty Sue (Williamson) Hunley-Owenby - 77, born July 29, 1942, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. She retired after many, many years as a nurse from Baptist Hospital. Betty was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church and loved to sing and enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them and her friends. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Maude Taylor Williamson; brothers, Bill, Jack and Glenn Williamson; and daughter Pamela Renae Hunley. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Lynn Owenby; brother, Jim Williamson of LaFollette; son, Charles David Hunley, Jr. and wife Tina Parker Hunley; stepdaughters, Karen Owenby Parker and husband Charles DeVoyd Parker, Rhonda Owenby Russell and Sharon Kitts Harris; grandchildren, Samuel Dakota Hunley and fiancé Stephanie Beaudrie, Arieal Denver Hunley, Bethany Drew Hunley-Cooper and husband Isaac Cooper, and Ryan Douglas Hunley. She had many grandchildren and step grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Serenity and Charles Hunley, Boone and Wilder Hunley, Pikelyn, Quatley, Carson and Xzentry Russell, Selena Inklebarger, Peyton Hickman and Mia Cooper. Betty also had a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends in Knoxville and LaFollette, Tennessee and Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service will follow with Jerry Vittatoe and A. C. Cooper officiating. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 to go in procession to Sharps Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Serving as Pallbearers, Charles D. Hunley, Jr., Samuel Hunley, Ryan Hunley, Quatley Russell, Charles Parker and Isaac Cooper. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Betty Hunley-Owenby. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020