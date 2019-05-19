|
Betty Sue McGuffin Lingar Browder
Knoxville, TN
Betty Sue McGuffin Lingar Browder - of Knoxville went home to her heavenly Father on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home. Betty was a devoted Christian and a faithful member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church for many years. She was a graduate of East High School Class of 1955 and attended Knoxville Business College. Betty was an employee for the Center for Sight for 37 years where she had many dear friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Wesley Lingar and Rousseau Browder and her parents, James and Flora McGuffin. She is survived by her son, Steven Lingar, stepchildren, David (Melissa) Browder and Kathy (Charles) Savas granddaughter, Lauren Lingar step grandchildren, Matthew Browder, Hunter Savas and Amanda Savas. Thank you Betty, (Mom), for building a legacy of God's love as you served each of us during your time on this earth. We rejoice that you are now completely healed. We look forward to seeing you again. All our
love, your family. We know as your faith became sight, you heard "well done, good and faithful servant." The family will receive friends from 4-6p.m. Sunday, May 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Mike Wilkinson officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11a.m. Monday in the Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services and interment. The family would like to express a special thank you to Avalon Hospice, Carolyn Thacker, Denna McGhee, Amanda Flatford and Cindy Irwin. Memorial donations may be
made to Avalon Hospice. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019