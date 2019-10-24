Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Highway 11
Lenoir City, TN
Betty Sue McNabb


1930 - 2019
Betty Sue McNabb Obituary
Betty Sue McNabb

Loudon - Betty Sue McNabb- age 89, of Loudon, TN, passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born October 22, 1930, was raised at the west end of Lenoir City and moved to Loudon in the mid 1970's. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always strove to be hospitable and kind to all.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bennie McNabb Jr. in 2016, and her daughter-in-law, Mary Farmer McNabb. They had four children and their spouses, Mitchell Lynn McNabb, Bennie Eugene McNabb and Kathy, Elizabeth Suzette (McNabb) Cates and Eric, Timothy Steven McNabb and Megan; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Michael McNabb and Michelle, Mark McNabb and Brittany, Caitlin McNabb, Brittany (Cates) Stamper and Justin, Travis Cates and Deseria, Noah McNabb and Tyrell McNabb; five great grandchildren, Abigail McNabb, Lydia McNabb, Lindsay McNabb and twins Carson and Cameron McNabb.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Brother Wayne Magro officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens on Highway 11 in Lenoir City, TN for graveside services and interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Alzheimer's research organization. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
