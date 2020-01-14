|
Betty Sue Wallace
Maynardville - Betty Juanita Wallace - age 82 of Luttrell, passed away January 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a member of Mountain View Church of God. Betty had a great love of animals, especially her faithful companion, Roxy.
She is preceded in death by husband, Harless M. Wallace; and son, Harless M. Wallace, Jr. Betty is survived by daughters, Dianne Rutherford and Pat Lambert; grandchildren, Chris, Mickey, Angie and Earl Ailor III; several great grandchildren; sisters, Norma Lucas, Janet Keener and Glenna Mowerly; and brother, Ken Paul.
Family and friends will meet at Dyer Cemetery, January 15, 2020 at 1:45 p.m., for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service with Reverend Lewis Beeler and Reverend David Simmons officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Betty Wallace. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020