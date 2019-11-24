|
Betty Treece
Knoxville - Betty Jewell Treece, age 82 of Knoxville TN, passed away on November 23rd 2019. Surrounded by her family, Betty was serenaded with hymns as she peacefully went home to meet her Lord and Savior. She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Alverta Walker, brothers Daniel and Rolen Walker, Sister Doris Eastridge, and infant brother Junior Walker. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Jack Treece, son Dale Treece and wife Wendy, daughter Connie Gibson and husband Jimmy, grandchildren Kristin Wallace, Derek Treece and wife Sarah, Clint Gibson and wife Amanda, and Ryan Gibson, great grandchildren Aiden and Bentley Wallace, Easton and Emery Treece, Cooper and Colt Gibson. Thank you to U.T. Medical Center home health and hospice and Cindy Pugh for the excellent care that was given. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, Dr. Damon Patterson and Rev. Justin Pratt to officiate. Family and friends will meet 10:15am, Wednesday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019