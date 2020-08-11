1/1
Betty Trevena Ewing
Betty Trevena Ewing

Knoxville - Betty Trevena Ewing, age 77 of Knoxville fought a ten year battle with Alzheimers' and it ended her life August 10, 2020. She was born on a farm in Todd County near the town of Guthrie, KY. She was the daughter of George and Bessie (Stahl) Coppage. Betty lived the farm life and showed her animals at the state fairs. She was a cheerleader and was elected as the Todd County Dairy Queen when she was in high school. She did not tell her elders that she could not drink milk. In the Kentucky tradition, she was known as "Betty Lou" to all her friends. She graduated from U.T. with a degree in accounting and ran her own tax preparation and accounting business for many years. She moved from her office in Karns to Farragut, west Knoxville, and finally to her home. She spent many April 15's filing extensions for those people who waited until the last day to file taxes. After retirement she said, most of all, she missed the daily contact with her clients. She enjoyed living here in east Tennessee and all of the local attractions-sailing on Norris Lake, house boating on Tellico Lake, and camping in Elkmont three times each year. She loved travel and visited most East Coast beaches from Nova Scotia to Key West by motor home. She also did two trips to Europe but one of her favorite trips was to the Rose Parade one year. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tom and Jerry Coppage. She is survived by her husband Jack, a sister Patsy Boisseau (Columbus MS), two children Bill Trevena and Lisa Kruger (Raleigh, NC), and two foster children Christ and Carey Ward Bright. Betty was a wonderful wife and mother and will be greatly missed. Betty's family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care and compassion for Betty by caretaker, Lisa Andes for many years. She did anything that needed to be done and allowed us to stay in our home and avoid moving to nursing care. We are also grateful for Amedisys Hospice for their role in caring for Betty in her last days. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
August 11, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
