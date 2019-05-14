|
Betty Tuggle
Knoxville, TN
Betty J. Tuggle, age 86, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2019. She worked for Zellweiger Uster and retired from the Steel Workers Union. As a loving and faithful Christian, she worshiped with the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church congregation for over 30 years. She was an artist especially in her sewing and crafts. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Howard F. Tuggle; parents Elmer and Anna B. McCuistion; and sister Joyce Mowen. She is survived by children Brenda (Wendell) Dalton, Marvin Taulbee, and Tim (Kristen) Tuggle; brother James L. McCuistion; grandchildren Frank (Ashley) Tipton, Melissa (Marc) Routson, Mike (Jennifer) Tipton, Jason Taulbee, Amanda Taulbee, Trent Tuggle, and Trey Tuggle; great- grandchildren Austin Tipton, Corey Lee, Hunter Lee, and Ryan Tipton; a very special loved ones, Susan Tipton and Katie Toney ; dear friends Judith and Lois ; and several special nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow starting at 8:00pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and going in procession to East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00pm interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2019