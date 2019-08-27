Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
1927 - 2019
Betty Waggoner Obituary
Betty Waggoner

Powell - Betty Kitts Waggoner - age 91, of Powell, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was a longtime member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Johnny Kyle Waggoner; parents, James A. and Clara Kitts.

Survivors: sister, Jewell Tiedeman of Powell; nieces and nephews, Jerline Hickey, Greg Jones, Jamie Roberts and husband Doug, Tim Jones and wife Anglia, Todd Jones and wife Odie, and many other nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the staffs at Maple Court, and The Bee Hive Senior Living.

Family will receive friends 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment with Dr. James Robertson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln Park Baptist Church, 830 Chickamauga Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Waggoner's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
