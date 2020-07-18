Betty Walker
Strawberry Plains - Betty Ruth Smith Walker - age 91 of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Betty had a deep love for her family, the beach, and her homeplace, the Tuckahoe Community. Betty was a longtime member of Lyons Creek Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Willie Smith; husband, Billy J. Walker; son, Michael J. Walker; grandson, Sawyer Reese Black; sister, Evelyn Morrell. Betty is survived by daughter, Tamera (Mike) Black; grandchildren, Kim (Lance) Nizinski, Todd Black, Jeff Black, Suzannah (Brad) Cannon, Ryan (Whitney) Walker; great-grandchildren, Michelle Taylor, Hank and Ellie Black, Dalton (Victoria) Black, Judd and Jaxon Black, Cole (Madison) Taylor, Lindsey Taylor, Emma, Elijah, and Luke Cannon, Tyler Hansford, Lilly and Landry Taylor; and Caden and Greyson Walker; great-great grandchildren, Jaxon Taylor; special aunt, Bertha Underwood Young as well as a host of family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Hills for their exceptional care of Betty and the support they showed us. The family will gather at 5:45PM for a 6:00PM graveside service on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Trentville Cemetery with Pastor Grant Bishop officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com