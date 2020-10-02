1/1
Betty Walker
Betty Walker

Knoxville - Betty F. Walker, age 87 of Knoxville a great loving mother passed away at her home on October 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with vascular dementia. Betty was a member of South Clinton Baptist Church and the Red Hats society. She retired from Martin Marietta/Y-12 as a group leader after 29 years of service. She was a pianist for two different church's in the Solway community, one in Anderson County, played in the Dulcimer Group at Grace Baptist Church in Knoxville, and played the piano for several quartets. Betty also sang and played in a trio with her sister, Loetta Fraker Hopson and Francis Foust Householder at the Anderson County Singing Convention and other churches. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, William A. "Bill" Walker; parents, Claude and Beatrice Fraker; sister, Jewel Dean Ault.

She is survived by her son, William "Chuck" Walker of Knoxville; sister, Loetta Fraker Hopson of Athens; special friend, Peggy Loy of South Clinton Baptist Church who sent her courageous cards and was always calling Betty during her illness.

The family would like to thank UT Hospice; outstanding nurse, Patrick Moore; home health aides, Amanda Throckmorton and Stephanie Parrish; Chaplain, Bill Scott; social worker, Helen Wilkens; and the nurses her son, Chuck called in the middle of the night and weekends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Roger Pugh officiating. Betty's graveside will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
OCT
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodhaven Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
