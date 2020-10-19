Betty Williams
Knoxville - Betty A. Williams, age 89 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, October 18, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. Betty was an accomplished pianist and was a member of Center City Conservative Club, West Knoxville Republican Club and was very active within the Pro Life Movement during the 1989's and 90's. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leroy Williams and brother, Bill White. She is survived by her loving son, Charles David Williams and numerous friends along the way. Family and friends will meet 3:00 PM Thursday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a graveside service. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The Tennessee Right to Life, 3214 Tazewell Pike #205, Knoxville, TN 37918. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
.