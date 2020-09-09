Betty Wrinkle
Knoxville - Betty Faye Wrinkle - age 93 of Knoxville passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. In her retirement, Betty enjoyed working puzzles and watching TV especially Shirley Temple movies. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Faye Smith; and husband, Wiley G. Wrinkle. Survived by sons, John "Bob" Wrinkle and wife Judy, William "Bill" Van Wrinkle and wife Kimberly; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. Family and friends will meet 1:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Trentville Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service with Pastor David Thomas officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com