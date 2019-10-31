|
|
Bettye J. Bright
Loudon - Bettye J. Bright, of Loudon, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church. Bettye worked as a beautician, made wedding cakes and also worked along side her husband of 68 years at Walmart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anderson and Anna Welch Loope; her husband of 68 years, William L. Bright Jr.; brother, Leon Loope; and sister, Ernestine Loope Jones. She is survived by her sons, Steve Bright and wife, Pat and Michael Bright and wife, Mary; three grandchildren, Chris (Leigh Ann) Bright, Whitney (Josh) Watson and Megan Bright; four great grandchildren Tommy (Michaela) Bright, Maddy (Jordan) Baldwin, Jabe Watson and Kate Watson; great great grandson Rhett, born on Bettye's birthday, October 8, 2019. Special Thanks to River Oaks, River Grove and Caris Hospice for the care and compassion during this difficult time. The family will receive friends 5pm - 7pm Friday November 1, 2019 at Loudon Funeral Home with the funeral service at 7pm. Rev. Jimmy Riner and Rev. Adam Cook will be officiating. Graveside service will be 11am Saturday at Corinth Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Bright family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019