Bettye Juanita Jackson Higgins
Johnson City - Bettye Juanita Jackson Higgins, 94, of Johnson City, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Princeton Assisted Living.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary may be viewed on the funeral home website after the services are scheduled.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Higgins family during this difficult time.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tetrick Funeral Home
3001 Peoples Street
Johnson City, TN 37604
(423) 610-7171
