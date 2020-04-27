|
|
Bettye Seivers
Franklin - Bettye K. Seivers passed away April 22, 2020 in Franklin, TN. She was 87 years old. There will not be a service at this time in Nashville at the Calvary United Methodist Church where she was a member due to the current indoor restrictions on gatherings. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1 pm EST in East Tennessee at Grandview Memorial Garden located at 219 Longmire Rd. Clinton, TN. Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tn is handling the arrangements. Bettye was born in Smith County, Brush Creek, TN. to the late Joesph Thomas Kitchings, Sr and Kate Maye Belcher. Bettye was known for her love of travel and seeing the world. She also enjoyed landscaping, reading and time with her family and friends. She taught Sunday School and and worked with the Church youth fellowship as well as being a long time member of the Altar Guild at Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton,TN. She was a 1950 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She attended Nashville Business College and began working in a bank in Boston when her husband Charles "Bones" Seivers was stationed there in the U.S. Army. She continued working in a bank when they returned to live in Clinton, TN and later worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory where she retired from after more than 30 years. After her retirement, they moved to Nashville, TN in the early 1990s. She became a member of Calvary United Methodist Church where she often volunteered her time in the Church office.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles G. "Bones" Seivers. They never missed a wedding anniversary together and would have celebrated 64 years together on Monday April 27th.
She is survived by her daughter Debora Seivers Smith (Ben) along with their children, Martha Moss (Brad) and Laura Stacey (Kyle). She is also survived by her son David Seivers (Venessa) . Her grandchildren, Chelsea McMasters (Nathan) and Evan Seivers (Emily) along with her two great grandchildren Neal McMasters and Sloan Seivers. She is also survived by her sister in-law Frankie Seivers and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her daughter Melinda Anne Seivers, her siblings, Joe Kitchings, Carrol Kitchings, Kenneth Kitchings, Glyn Kitchings. Ralph Kitchings and Carolyn Kitchings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church at 3701 Hillsboro Pike Nashville, Tn 37215 or Memorial United Methodist Church 323 N Main St Clinton Tn 37716 or the Michael Dunn Center 629 Gallaher Rd Kingston, Tn 37763. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020