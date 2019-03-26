|
Beulah Bell Black
Alcoa, TN
Beulah Bell Black, 93, returned to her heavenly home on March 22, 2019 after a valiant battle. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Beulah was born to the late William and Mary Hardy in Loudon, TN on September 1, 1925. She was immersed in the Christian Community and was honored by the district as the oldest active member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Alcoa. Her Christian faith would be a lifelong support from an early age.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy Black; daughter, Lottie Lucille Prater and twelve brothers and sisters. Beulah is the last of thirteen siblings.
Beulah is survived by her children, James (Beverly) Black, Sandra Black and Wayman "Kenny" (Lola) Black; her grandchildren, Michael Davis, Janika (William) Goodwin, Jennifer Black, Shane Lenoir, Stacy Jordan, Kimberly and Tamisha Prater; great grandchildren, W. Damion Henderson, Mia Goodwin, Rashad Goodwin, Skylar Henderson, K. Ahmad Henderson, Zaria Nicole, Josiah Gianni, Aurolea Angelica and King Amari; devoted friends, Yvonne Long, Mary Williams, Alma Roberts, Ronnie and Brenda Brewer and Donna Fuller who she loved. Several special nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday March 27, 2019 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Alcoa. Family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m.-2:00 p. m. with funeral service to follow. Rev. Dr. Charles Lomax Jr. officiating. Body may be viewed after noon on Tuesday at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019