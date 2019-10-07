|
|
Beulah Geneva Scates
Knoxville - Beulah Geneva Scates- Knoxville, age 100, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Scates; grandson, Roy Clifton; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, James (Faye) Scates; daughter, Wanda Thomas; sister, Dorothy Hill; also 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 49 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday October 10, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by a funeral service with Rev. Wayne Jones officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:45 AM at Marble Hill Church of God Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Lee Breeden officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019