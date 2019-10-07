Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:45 AM
Marble Hill Church of God Cemetery - service will start at 11:00 am.
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Scates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah Geneva Scates


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beulah Geneva Scates Obituary
Beulah Geneva Scates

Knoxville - Beulah Geneva Scates- Knoxville, age 100, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Scates; grandson, Roy Clifton; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, James (Faye) Scates; daughter, Wanda Thomas; sister, Dorothy Hill; also 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 49 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday October 10, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by a funeral service with Rev. Wayne Jones officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:45 AM at Marble Hill Church of God Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Lee Breeden officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beulah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now