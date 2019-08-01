Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
9010 E. Simpson Rd.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah (Stella) Hickman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beulah (Stella) Hickman Obituary
Beulah (Stella) Hickman

Knoxville - Beulah Estell Hickman, age 96, died at home on July 30, 2019. Beulah was a long time member of Meridian Baptist Church. In her younger years she was an avid bowler.

Beulah is survived by her husband of 73 years Ralph Hickman; sister-in-law Bobbie Sullivan; nephews, Richard (Karen) Davis, Guy (Maria) Davis, Scott (Robin) Davis, Rick (Tanya) Davis; nieces, Becky Holland, Bobbie Ray, Janie Carter, Ginger Davis, Pam (David) Gibson, Karen Sullivan, and Cynthia Headrick.

The family would like to express a very special thank you to care givers Karen, Linda, Cindy, Becky, Joyce, Valerie, Jamie and the Covenant Home Care Team who allowed Stella to fulfill her greatest desire of remaining in her home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Meridian Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Friday August 2, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Highway Knoxville, TN. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Berry Highland South Cemetery 9010 E. Simpson Rd. Knoxville TN on August 3, 2019 at 9:00am with the Rev. Dana Fachman officiating.

Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Highway Knoxville, TN 37920

865-577-6666
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beulah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now