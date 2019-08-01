|
Beulah (Stella) Hickman
Knoxville - Beulah Estell Hickman, age 96, died at home on July 30, 2019. Beulah was a long time member of Meridian Baptist Church. In her younger years she was an avid bowler.
Beulah is survived by her husband of 73 years Ralph Hickman; sister-in-law Bobbie Sullivan; nephews, Richard (Karen) Davis, Guy (Maria) Davis, Scott (Robin) Davis, Rick (Tanya) Davis; nieces, Becky Holland, Bobbie Ray, Janie Carter, Ginger Davis, Pam (David) Gibson, Karen Sullivan, and Cynthia Headrick.
The family would like to express a very special thank you to care givers Karen, Linda, Cindy, Becky, Joyce, Valerie, Jamie and the Covenant Home Care Team who allowed Stella to fulfill her greatest desire of remaining in her home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Meridian Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends Friday August 2, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Highway Knoxville, TN. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Berry Highland South Cemetery 9010 E. Simpson Rd. Knoxville TN on August 3, 2019 at 9:00am with the Rev. Dana Fachman officiating.
