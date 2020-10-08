1/1
Beulah Laverne Dyer Sharp
Beulah Laverne Dyer Sharp

Knoxville - Mrs. Beulah Laverne Dyer Sharp 79, of Knoxville TN passed away on October 6, 2020 to meet with her Lord and Savior and loved ones gone on before her. She loved her church and her family. Her Sunday School class held a special place in her heart.

Beulah was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Rose Sharp Thorpe; love of her life Jack Wayne Sharp; God daughter Jennifer Lee; parents Carl and Edna Dyer.

She leaves behind brothers, Jack (Jo Ann) Dyer of Ringgold, GA, Jerry (Mary) Dyer of Fredericksburg, VA; special nieces and nephews, you know who you are; great nieces and great nephews and several cousins; Lifelong friends Mary Fawver, Mackie McGhee, Brenda Nelson. Beulah retired from Carrier Corporation with 21 years service at Knoxville, TN and 10 years at Tyler, TX.

Open calling hours for Beulah will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00pm at Berry Highland South Cemetery, with Rev. Steve Hancock and Rev. Brock Webster to officiate the service. In lieu of flowers Beulah requests that a donation to Riverview Baptist Church, 3618 Delrose Dr., Knoxville TN 37914 be made in her honor.

Berry Highland South Funeral Home

9010 Simpson Rd.

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
